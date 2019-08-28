Jaya Bhattacharya to play Kunti once again on TV?

Noted and renowned actress Jaya Bhattacharya, who has proved her versatility with her work in the TV and Bollywood industry, has apparently bagged &TV’s &TV’s magnum opus Paramavatar Shri Krishna, produced by Peninsula Pictures.

Jaya had played the character of Kunti back in 2008 in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki.

And now we have heard that Jaya is in talks for Paramavatar Shri Krishna and if things fall into place she will play Kunti’s character once again on TV.

We reached out to Jaya but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Jaya was last seen in Voot’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2.

Paramavatar Shri Krishna recently took 20-years of leap and Lord Krishna’s role is been essayed by popular television actor Ssudeep Sahir.