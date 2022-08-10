Jayati Narula has The SWEETEST Bond with This co-star from Yeh Hai Chahatein and here’s why we Think so

Tellychakkar is back with yet another Bts update from Yeh Hai Chahatein. Actress Jayati Narula who is essaying the role of Alia is gaining a lot of praise for her performance and has bonded well with her co-stars on set.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Also read:   ‘Samrat and Nayan are absolutely down to earth’, reveals their Yeh Hai Chahatein Co-star Swati Sharma aka Ishani

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Actress Jayati Narula who is essaying the role of Alia is gaining a lot of praise for her performance and has bonded well with her co-stars on set.

However, one of the closest bonds she has is with Ishaani aka Swati Sharma and this video will prove the same!

Check it out!

It is so good to see some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds off camera too!

Recently, Swati too took to her social media and as part of a Q and A session, revealed about her bond with her co-stars on set and she too had sweet messages for Jayati Narula, Bharat Ahlawat, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

What do you think of this budding friendship?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Previously, Samrat brings Mohit home to meet Alia, who is paralysed. Samrat points out that it’s because of him (Mohit) that Alia is in this condition.

Mohit feels guilty and Samrat tells him not to think about Ishaani from now on. Samrat also tells him that he (Mohit) and Alia are going to get married in two days as they can't wait any longer. Samrat even gives Alia’s responsibility to Mohit.

Also read: Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

