JD Majethia writes a special poem which will be recited by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi stars

MUMBAI: COVID-19 has created a crisis situation. Doctors, police and other professionals are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of citizens.

Leading film stars across the country made short films and songs dedicated to the country and its people. Latest to join this brigade is veteran TV producer and actor Jamnadas ‘JD’ Majethia.

JD has penned a poem that will be recited by stars of his popular TV shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. The poem is a message from TV actors to the audience who are missing out on seeing their favourite characters daily on screen. It beautifully summarizes the bond that TV characters and their audiences share. It is a tough phase for all but this too shall pass.

JD has also associated with artists’ associations to reach out to more actors. JD told media, “Actors from all shows can use this and share with their fans. I have associated with CINTAA and IFTPC so that their artists also get the script and audio of this poem and make videos of their own.”

He added, “Poem is not for the current set of actors and shows. Actors from previously popular shows can also use this. Audiences would love to hear this poem from their favourite artists.”

Credits: India Forums