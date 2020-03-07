Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More actor Ayush Sikarwar roped in for Sony TV's upcoming show 'India Wali Maa'

MUMBAI: It was only recently that we reported about Sony TV having many projects lined up in the pipeline to entertain the audience.

By presenting shows like Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan among many others, the channel clearly seems to be trying to bring distinguished concepts on its table for a visual treat. And now, the channel is gearing up to churn out yet another show by Jay Mehta Productions. According to our sources, the show will be titled India Wali Maa and will have prominent faces of the television industry as the leads.

Akshay Mhatre, who is renowned for his role in Zee TV's Piyaa Albela has been roped in to play the male lead of the show while Suchita Trivedi, who essayed the role of Kaushalya in Star Plus show Mere Angne Mein will play a titular role too.

Now we hear that Ayush Sikarwar, who was seen in Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More, a show on Zee TV has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project.

