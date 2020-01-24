Jennifer Winget aka Maya has a new friend on the sets of Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is currently seen in Beyhadh 2. While season 1 of the show was all about love, season 2 is about hatred. The actress is now shooting in Rishikesh. She gave us a glimpse of her work life on her social media account.

In the photos and videos posted by Jennifer, she can be seen with a dog. Patting him affectionately, she calls it 'Maya's dog'.

Jennifer and Shivin Narang are filming for their wedding sequence.

Talking about the same, Shivin told IANS, 'We are really excited to shoot outdoors for 'Beyhadh 2 and that too in such a beautiful place like Rishikesh. The weather here is amazing and I am looking forward to river rafting sequence in the cold water.'

