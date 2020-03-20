Jennifer Winget and Erica Fernandes should be more active on social media…Here’s why!

MUMBAI: Among the various A-lister celebrities that rule the television industry today, Erica Fernandes and Jennifer Winget rule the hearts of the masses.

Erica is seen as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay who Jennifer plays the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2. They both have deft of acting and people cannot have enough of them on the show, so much that they follow them on social media daily to keep a tap on their lifestyle and routine among many other things. Along with this, they also impart various fashion inspiration.

However, to think of it, both Erica and Jennifer do not spend too much time on social media it seems. The ladies do update their social media status once in a while but we’d love it if they were more active than usual!

Whatsay?