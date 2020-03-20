Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda’s Bepannah completes two years; fans MISS their crackling chemistry

MUMBAI: In this age of Television, daily soaps don’t have a secured shell life. Even popular and decently rated shows are axed within months of telecast. The recent example is Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

However, the trend can be traced back to the Bepannah days wherein the show was abruptly shut within a week of its announcement.

Bepannah was quite loved by the audience and the fans adored Zoya and Aditya’s chemistry portrayed by Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget.

Fans couldn’t figure the reason behind the show’s closure and since then they have been requesting the makers to get the pair back on television. Well, only time will tell whether it will happen or not. The show completed two years and it the fans felt nostalgic and posted their favourite scenes and pictures from the show on social media platforms.

What are your views on Jennifer and Harshad's pair?

