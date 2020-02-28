Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s Beyhadh 2 to go off air on TV

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2, which premiered on 2 December 2019 on Sony TV, is all set to go off air.

The show has been doing pretty well digitally but failed to grab TRPs. So, it will be going off-air on Television but will continue airing digitally. A source informed Pinkvilla, "Given that the show has failed to grab TRP's, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally."

The actors have been informed about the same. The source also revealed, "Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on 13 March on Television". While Jennifer Winget has been known for playing Maya impeccably, Shivin as Rudra was also appreciated for having broken his chocolate boy image. Ashish Ashish Chowdhry who plays MJ has been lauded for playing the dark shade with so much ease.

Credits: Pinkvilla