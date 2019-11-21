Jennifer Winget believes in KILLING WITH SWEETNESS!

MUMBAI: Let's admit it... Jennifer Winget is one of the hottest actors on television today.



She has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

The lady recently finished shooting for Code M and is gearing up for the big launch of Beyhadh 2.While she was seen as an obsessive lover in the show, the second season will take the drama a level higher. And it looks like Jennifer is already into the skin of her character as she look to social media to share a statement that is quite like Maya.Way to go, Jennifer!