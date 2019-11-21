News

Jennifer Winget believes in KILLING WITH SWEETNESS!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Let's admit it... Jennifer Winget is one of the hottest actors on television today.

She has played unique roles in daily soaps, and her stint in Beyhadh as psycho lover Maya made everyone’s jaws drop. Her acting was flawless, and the magic she created on television had even non-TV watchers glued to the show.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The lady recently finished shooting for Code M and is gearing up for the big launch of Beyhadh 2.

While she was seen as an obsessive lover in the show, the second season will take the drama a level higher. And it looks like Jennifer is already into the skin of her character as she look to social media to share a statement that is quite like Maya.


Way to go, Jennifer! 
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2, Maya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love

Screening of Hotstar Specials - Out of Love
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days