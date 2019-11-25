News

Jennifer Winget as a bridesmaid will leave you spellbound!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is not just beautiful but also immensely talented. The Beyhadh actress turned bridesmaid for her manager Simone DCruz' wedding.

The actress shared many pictures from Simone's wedding, who is more than a manager to Jennifer. Jennifer opted for a sea green coloured off-shoulder gown, which was in complete sync with other bridesmaids as well. She tied her hair up in a bun with a flower tucked on it. With a bouquet of flowers in her hand, Jennifer is seen excitedly posing for the pictures with Simone DCruz and husband Subi. Have a look.


Meanwhile, Beyhadh 2 will air from December 2nd and will also see Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary in important roles. The fans of the show and the actress are eagerly waiting to see Maya on the small screen again.

Credits: TOI
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang, Aashish Chowdhary, Maya, TellyChakkar,

past seven days