Is Jennifer Winget dating Tanuj Virwani?

MUMBAI: The very talented Jennifer Winget is currently seen in Beyhadh 2. She has received appreciation from the audience and critics alike.

The actress' love life is often a hot topic of discussion and fans are always curious to know about details of her personal life. While Jennifer does share glimpses of herself hanging out with friends, she hasn’t revealed much about her dating life. However, if reports doing the round on the Internet are anything to go by, the actress has found love once again after her divorce with Karan Singh Grover, in 2016.

Reports on the Internet suggest that Jennifer Winget is dating her ALTBalaji web series Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani. As per IWMBuzz, the lovebirds are holidaying in Poland currently. Tanuj Virwani is the son of yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri and he shot to fame with his role as Vayu Raghavan in Amazon Prime’s web series Inside Edge. Tanuj rubbished the rumours of their link-up. The actor had earlier been linked to Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan.

Credits: SpotboyE