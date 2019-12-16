Jennifer Winget has found her 'LOVE'

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She has charmed the audience by working in daily soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah. The actor is currently making headlines for her latest show, Beyhadh 2.

Earlier, speaking of the serial, Jennifer seems in Beyhadh 2 which is darker, scarier, crazier and more intense. The first season was all about Maya’s obsession with love, and in the second season, it is all about her obsession with revenge.

One of the most awaited festivals of every year is Christmas. As the festive season draws near, many of our popular stars get together with their friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit. Speaking of this, star of Beyhadh 2, Jennifer Winget partied the weekend away with her close friends.

Jennifer Winget fans page has uploaded a small dancing video of her pre-Christmas celebrations on her Instagram handle. In the video, Jennifer can be seen donning different outfits. In the first video, fans got to see the actor striking in red shimmery dress and black round cap. She is all in mood and dancing on 'you are my love'.

Have a look.