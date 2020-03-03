News

Jennifer Winget has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Actors while shooting often find good friendship in one another.

Jennifer Winget is one fun loving actress and we have often spotted her having a gala time off-screen in various BTS videos of Beyhadh 2. She shares a good bond with everybody on the sets of the show and one of them happens to be her co-actor Shivin Narang.

Along with the show, Shivin is also experimenting and spreading his wings across various projects be it the stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi or his new Hindi film Dheet Patangey. And as the film gears for its release, Jennifer took to social media to share her heartfelt wishes for Shivin.

Take a look:

Way to go Shivin

Tags Sony Beyhadh 2 Jennifer Winget Shivin Narang Khatron Ke Khiladi Dheet Patangey TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here