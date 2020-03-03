Jennifer Winget has a SPECIAL MESSAGE for her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang!

MUMBAI: Actors while shooting often find good friendship in one another.

Jennifer Winget is one fun loving actress and we have often spotted her having a gala time off-screen in various BTS videos of Beyhadh 2. She shares a good bond with everybody on the sets of the show and one of them happens to be her co-actor Shivin Narang.

Along with the show, Shivin is also experimenting and spreading his wings across various projects be it the stunt based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi or his new Hindi film Dheet Patangey. And as the film gears for its release, Jennifer took to social media to share her heartfelt wishes for Shivin.

Take a look:

Way to go Shivin