Jennifer Winget hits another milestone in her career

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a popular television actress. She is currently seen in the revenge saga Beyhadh 2, and she is considered as one the best actresses of television.

The actress has a reason to celebrate as she toped the polling on social media to become the number one actress on television. Jennifer has won many awards especially for her performance in Beyadh.

Jennifer is on the number one spot followed by Aditi Sharma, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes and Dipika Kakkar who are on the second, third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

So for all you Jennifer Winget fans it’s time for celebrations!