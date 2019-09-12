News

Jennifer Winget looks breathtaking in this photo; check out her definition of ‘curves’

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 12:06 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget, who is one of the most popular television actresses, never fails to treat her fans and followers by sharing her gorgeous pictures. Once again she has shared a picture that will surely mesmerise you.  

Well, the actress shared a stunning photo of herself while holidaying with her family and her fans just couldn’t take their eyes off of her. In the photo, Jennifer can be seen perched on a balcony, striking a cool pose. Clad in an orange-peach dress and flip flops, Jennifer looked breathtaking as she struck a cool pose for the photo. To add to the charm of the picture, she captioned it in a witty way. She wrote, “Curves are cute, no?”

On the professional front, Jennifer is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Now, she is gearing up for the web series called Code M. She will also be seen in Beyhadh 2. 

