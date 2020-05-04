News

Jennifer Winget now has 9 million Insta followers

04 May 2020

MUMBAI: TV star Jennifer Winget now has nine million followers on Instagram.

With this, the actress becomes one of the highest followed television celebrities in India, along with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Incidentally, there are other TV celebs as Kapil Sharma and Mouni Roy who are ahead of Jennifer, but these celebrities notably also have a sufficient presence in Bollywood.

Jennifer has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in "Beyhad 2". In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason of her soaring popularity.

Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in "Saraswatichandra" and Zoya Siddiqui in "Bepannah".

