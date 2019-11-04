News

Jennifer Winget is one ‘HOT MESS’ and we can PROVE IT!

04 Nov 2019 01:28 PM

MUMBAI: Sexy, fashionable and trendy are some of the words used to describe actress Jennifer Winget. She is one of the finest actors in the television industry today.

From the time Sony Entertainment Television launched Beyhadh (Cinevistaas), Jennifer Winget’s Maya avatar has become a nationwide buzz. Be it her obsessive love towards Arjun (Kushal Tandon) or her ferociousness towards her haters, her looks, attitude, and above all her stylish aura; Maya is definitely one woman, everyone has been talking about.

It wasn't long ago when she won a spot in the "50 Sexiest Asian Women" list.

And she is one hot mess as she poses with much attitude and grace for her social media and we are sure just like us, netizens too cannot stop ogling at her!

Doesn’t she leave you smitten?
