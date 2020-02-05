Jennifer Winget is 'out of order'!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Wingest is currently seen in Beyhadh 2. The show is going through several interesting twists in the storyline. After Rishi’s (played by Rajat Verma) death, Maya (played by Jennifer) has been planning to kill Rudra (played by Shivin Narang). However, the story took a new turn after Rudra and Maya fall in love with each other and get married.

Jennifer has a massive fan following on social media. The stunning beauty is known for popular shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Bepannaah, and Saraswatichandra.

The actress is frequently active on social media where she has a huge fan base. She often keeps them updated with bits and pieces related to her personal and professional life. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is quite relatable for many of us. She is seen dozing off apparently during the off hours of one of her shoots which is clearly evident from her hilarious caption that reads, ‘Out of Order'.

Have a look.

