Jennifer Winget preps for ARIEL ACT in Beyhad 2’s FIRST PROMO

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 12:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exciting news from the world of Television.

We have been at the forefront in reporting updates on the second instalment of Sony TV’s popular show Beyhad.

Now, the latest update is that actress Jennifer Winget will be seen doing an ariel act for the first promo of Beyhad 2.

Here we bring to you exclusive pictures of the gorgeous actress prepping up for the same.

Have a look at the pictures:

The show stars actors like Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhry in lead role opposite the stunning Jennifer Winget.

Well, after having  alook at Jennifer’s special preparations for the promo shoot, we cant wait for the show to hit the television screens.

Are you guys excited for the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days