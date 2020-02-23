Jennifer Winget PROVES that she is a MULTIFACETED actress through Beyhadh 2!

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has impressed one and all with her stint as Maya in Sony TV'S Beyhadh.

The actress has always been loved for her sweet and sexy personality. While she has played a sweet wife, love interest and a daughter-in-law in many of the roles, it was the character of Maya which not only had the people going ballistic about what a stunner she is! Infact, even the non-television lovers and the men who prefer watching sports and news were hooked to this show.

The show went off-air disappointing many fans but it soon came back with a revenge drama.

Currently on-air, the show has Jennifer in the titular role while Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdry play parts opposite her. While she is mostly seen in attires shaded in black which adds an element of mystery. While all throughout the show so far we have seen her fuming with revenge, we are slowly also witnessing her shifting shades from being bold to being utterly scared in the show.

And we feel the transition is amazing! What are your thoughts on the same?