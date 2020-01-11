Jennifer Winget reacts to link-up rumours with Tanuj Virwani

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has captivated audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few. Currently, the actress is seen in Beyhadh 2. Her upcoming project is Code M.

The actress recently made headlines for her personal affair. This time, the actress was linked to her co-star Tanuj Virwani from Code M. As per media reports, the two were holidaying in Poland together on New Years. Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Tanuj spoke about the same. When the actor was asked if something is actually brewing between them to which Tanuj replied, "We called each other and laughed together. We were holidaying in two different parts of the world. And it just happened to be our Christmas and New Years holiday. People these days add 2 and 2 and make it 22.” On the other hand, Jennifer revealed that such stories have no impact on her, "You know me for so many years. Has any news bothered me ever?" To which Tanuj added, "This is nothing just a child play (laughs)".

Credits: SpotboyE.com