Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 gets its launch date

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah to name a few. Now, she is gearing up for her upcoming show, Beyhadh 2. The actress, who is quite active on social media, regularly shares updates related to her upcoming show. Her fans are eagerly looking forward to the show and now the premier date of the same is out.



Apart from Jennifer Winget, Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2 will star Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry. As the team of Beyhadh 2 recently kick-started the shooting for the show, reports state that the show has finally got its launch date. Recently, Shivin Narang took to his Instagram story to share pictures from the sets of Beyhadh 2. Media reports have it that the show is scheduled to go on air on 18 November. However, media reports also suggest that a slight delay on the release date is expected with the date being pushed back also.



