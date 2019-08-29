Jennifer Winget’s heartfelt birthday wish for nephew Shawn will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Apart from being a phenomenal actress, queen of television Jennifer Winget is a hardcore family person at heart.



Jennifer is pretty close to her family, especially her mom. One can find several pictures of her with her family on her social media accounts.



Her fans are well aware that her nephew Shawn is Jennifer’s sweetheart.



On Shawn’s birthday, Jennifer posted an uber-cute message along with adorable pictures of him. She wrote, 'From holding you for the first time as a baby to seeing you now grown as tall as me, How quickly the years have gone by!

I’m cannot be more proud of the kindhearted, well mannered little man you’ve turned out to be. Stay the same always and keep strumming those happy notes and the world will be dancing to your tunes. Know that I’ve always got your back. Happy birthday my little dude! Mumbua loves you the mostest!'

Have a look at her post.