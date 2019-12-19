Jennifer winget’s look in Beyhadh 2 inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

MUMBAI: The brand new show of Sony Entertainment Television; Beyhadh 2 has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its premiere on December 2, 2019. Just like the previous season, the second season of the thriller show has received humongous response from the audience. Beyhadh 2 has become the talk of the town because of the extravagant set that had been created and larger than life depiction of the characters. Maya’s look in the second season of the show has become a style statement for the viewers.

While her color for this season is black, her looks have been brought together through different sources of inspiration and influence. As there is a party sequence coming up in the show, everyone will be seen in a decked up avatar. For the same, Maya’s look has been inspired by none other than the internationally acclaimed Bollywood celebrity; Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Talking about the inspiration for her look for the party sequence, source shared, “It took us almost a week’s time to finally decide her look which would depict her character and make her look ravishing. as black is a very restricted color, we have quite limited area to experiment to bring out new looks of Maya and so far we have ensured that none of her looks seem repeated and will maintain the same in future. When it comes to experiment with looks and attires, Priyanka Chopra is the name that strikes our mind. Designer team took inspiration from one of her recent looks and altered it into Maya’s appearance.”

It will be interesting to see whether MJ and Maya come face-to-face at the party