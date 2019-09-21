News

Jennifer Winget’s party time with her girl gang

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has done shows like Bepannaah, Beyhadh, Saraswatichandra and Dill Mill Gayye to name a few. She is also a part of ALT Balaji’s Code M and will be next seen in Beyhadh 2. 

The actress, who has a huge fan following, is also known for being close to her friends. Jennifer is quite active on social media and today, she shared a picture which she aptly describes as ‘My Girls’ and wherein Jenny, as she is fondly called, is catching up with her girl gang. While in one of the photos, Jennifer is kissing her best friend, Naihal while posing for a selfie, in the other picture, all her girl gang is posing for a photo.

Take a look below: 

