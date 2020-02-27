Jennifer Winget’s SPECIAL WISH for Sehban Azim!

MUMBAI: Sehban Azim, who is a popular television actor, recently had a gala time with his Dill Mill Gaye co-star Jennifer Winget.

The two, who have also worked in Bepannah, are one of the most popular BFF jodis of the telly industry. Recently, Jennifer and Sehban have quite a bunch of friends and as and when they get time, they keep meeting each other and spending time with their close pals.

Today, as Sehban celebrates his birthday, a lot of his friends took to social media to wish him. And along with them, it was also his dear friend and Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer who took to the photo sharing app to pour in all her good wishes…

We wish Sehban a very happy birthday!