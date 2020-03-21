News

Jennifer Winget says it never felt like Bepannaah ever went off air

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has acted in many shows including Bepannaah.  

In addition to Jennifer, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey acted in the soap. Bepannaah clocked in two years recently and well, fans sure made it a point to celebrate the occasion as the show has been a favourite since it first went on air. And while Jennifer is currently busy with Beyhadh 2 already, and Sehban is shooting for Tujhse Hai Raabta, everyone did drop in love on a post shared by Bepannaah director Aniruddha Rajderkar in a post he shared with a huge caption. 

Jennifer took to social media as well and dropped in a reply on Aniruddha's post as she dropped in a comment and wrote, "With a cast and crew so close knit and the constant outpour of overwhelming love from our audiences through posts and messages, it has never felt like we ever went off air! 2 years and counting...here's to the memories made making the show and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever." 

Take a look below.

Tags Jennifer Winget Bepannaah Harshad Chopda Sehban Azim Namita Dubey Beyhadh 2 Sehban Tujhse Hai Raabta Aniruddha Rajderkar Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here