Jennifer Winget says it never felt like Bepannaah ever went off air

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actresses. She has acted in many shows including Bepannaah.

In addition to Jennifer, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey acted in the soap. Bepannaah clocked in two years recently and well, fans sure made it a point to celebrate the occasion as the show has been a favourite since it first went on air. And while Jennifer is currently busy with Beyhadh 2 already, and Sehban is shooting for Tujhse Hai Raabta, everyone did drop in love on a post shared by Bepannaah director Aniruddha Rajderkar in a post he shared with a huge caption.

Jennifer took to social media as well and dropped in a reply on Aniruddha's post as she dropped in a comment and wrote, "With a cast and crew so close knit and the constant outpour of overwhelming love from our audiences through posts and messages, it has never felt like we ever went off air! 2 years and counting...here's to the memories made making the show and to the Bepannaah love continuing to come in stronger than ever."

Take a look below.