Jennifer Winget speaks about returning with Beyhadh 2

MUMBAI: The popular actress, Jennifer Winget, captivated audience by working in soaps like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah to name a few. Now, her fans are excited to see her in Beyhadh 2.



Jennifer got talking about the new season, and well, she sure did have some insights to give out. When asked what brought her back, she said to India Forums that she likes everything about the show and all the craziness that comes with it. She also added how it is something different from other TV shows and that there is no reason to not do it given how it pushes her limits as an actor and makes her do things even she thought was impossible.



Last time we saw Maya representing the colour white, and this time, we will see all black reveal Jennifer. She adds how this season is going to be much darker and also revealed how she is excited about the colour shifting from white to black.