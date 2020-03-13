Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 to air on a new time slot

MUMBAI: Beyhadh 2 is a romantic thriller which airs on Sony TV. It stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. Here’s some good news for all the ardent viewers of the show.

Well, there were rumours of the show going off-air. Adding to these speculative rumours were also the makers planning to showcase it on the OTT platform. Putting all these rumours to rest is the GEC’s latest social media post. The show has confirmed to be aired on a brand new time slot.

Earlier the show was aired on the leading GEC at 9 pm. From 16 March 2020 onwards, it will be aired at 10:30 pm. The GEC posted a promo featuring actor Ashish Chowdhry and made the official announcement. The actor, who plays MJ in the show, while he announces the change in the time slot, also hints about his onscreen character turning Maya’s life topsy-turvy. Promo also has MJ hinting at beginning his revenge game with Maya being at the receiving end.

“Waqt aur baazi- dono hi pal bhar mein badal se sakte hai. Dekhiye Maya ke badle ka khel ab ek naye samay par- #Beyhadh2, 16 March se, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje,” read the caption.

Check out the post here: