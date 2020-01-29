Jennifer Winget STUNS us by going 'ANTI-BEYHADH'

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget had one and all smitten with her character of Maya in Sony TV's Beyhadh.

The actress has always been loved for her sweet and sexy personality. While she has played a sweet wife, love interest and a daughter-in-law in many of the roles, it was the character of Maya which not only had the people going ballistic about what a stunner she is! Infact, even the non-television lovers and the men who prefer watching sports and news were hooked to this show.

The show went off-air disappointing many fans but it soon came back with a revenge drama. Currently on-air, the show has Jennifer in the titular role while Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdry play parts opposite her. While she is mostly seen in attires shaded in black which adds an element of mystery in her character, Jennifer went into an 'anti-beyhadh' mode and her latest pictures are a testimony of the same!

The team of Beyhadh was recently in Rishikesh and Jennifer broke out of the character of Maya and shared some fun loving pictures of her shoot with Shivin and the team...Take a look: