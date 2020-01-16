Jennifer Winget is the Urmila Matondkar of Television - Here's why!

MUMBAI; Jennifer Winget is already being loved in Beyhadh 2. This season of the popular daily is all about hatred and revenge.

It was one of the most anticipated shows of the year and finally aired a few days ago. It also stars Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles. Jennifer had already won hearts with her performance in Beyhadh and fans were waiting eagerly to see her in the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2.

Now watching her in the show, we felt nostalgic about the Bollywood movie Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which starred Fardeen Khan and urmila matondkar in the lead roles. Remember the obsession that Urmila brought on the 70mm? We felt sympathetic towards her at the same time we also knew she was wrong in feeling so possessive in so many ways!

Somehow, Jennifer too brings a glimpse of the role in some ways. The difference is that Maya has many layers to her personality and obsession is just one of them. There is no doubt that Jennifer projects Maya with sheer brilliance and it is something which is not everyone's piece of cake!

Kudos Jennifer!