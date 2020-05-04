News

Jennifer Winget's fans want her to play this character from Money Heist

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 08:52 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child artist back in the 2000s. Jenny has become one of the most loved celebrities. From playing the sweet Sneha Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to being the revengeful Maya in Beyhadh, the actress has carved a niche for herself in the telly world. Though she has played multiple roles in her career spanning over 18 years now, Jennifer as Maya Jaisingh is everyone's favourite. 

But, now her beloved fans want to see her in a different avatar, and you will be surprised to know the character they want her to play. Well, Jenny's fans now want to see her as Tokyo from Money Heist. Yes, you read that right! Money Heist (La Casa Da Papel) is one of the most loved web series, both in the west and India. In April, the fourth season of the Spanish drama series was dropped, and it created a massive stir everywhere. 

One of the diva's fan pages recently shared a post on Instagram, sharing that when he asked his followers, which actress do they want to see as Tokyo, many replied with Jenny's name.

