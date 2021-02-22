Jennifer Winget's latest pictures are unmissable

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget recently shared a series of black and white pictures. She showed her followers what the art of making eye contact looks like. She gave a side angle pose while clicking the picture. She wrote that it was the subtle art of making eye contact with someone. As soon as she shared her picture, fans flooded her comments section with heart and fire emojis. Fans asked her 'How are you so beautiful' in the comment section.

Have a look.

The actress shared a series of pictures where she was seen lying between plants. She flaunted a black skater skirt, black turtle neck top, and brown checkered jacket. She wrote that the earth laughs in flowers. She also shared a picture a few days after she reached the 10 million bar on Instagram. She wrote that she was still reeling from the celebrations. Jennifer is seen eating macaroons as she wore a yellow hoody. Here are some of her Insta photos.

The diva made her debut with the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom as Piya. She was seen in several popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, and Saraswatichandra. Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh received a huge response from the audience in 2016 and again in 2019 for its sequel. She was recently seen in the show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as Maya.

