Jennifer Winget's special connection with THIS person

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a superstar on television and is ruling the television screens with her performance in Beyhadh 2. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Ridhima in Dill Mill Gayee followed by Kumud and Zoya in Saraswatichandra and Bepannah respectively.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans keep showering her with unconditional love and support.

Mother’s Day just passed by and every celebrity did express their feelings for their mother.

Jennifer is one actress who is extremely close to her mother and in many interviews, she has said what her mother means to her.

As we know the actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her.

One of her fan clubs shared a picture with her mother when she was a small baby and made a collage of the same with how she is with her mother today.

The photo is filled with lots of love and Jennifer looks so adorable as newborn.

Fans have commented saying that this is one of the best photo and her clicks with her mother and how over the period of time nothing has changed.

Fans are also proud of the actress to how she is so grounded and respectful to her family and fans.

There is no doubt that for children their mother is their world and Jennifer is no exception.

