Jethaa Lal Buys The ‘Chamatkari’ Ring For Everyone In Golkuldham Society

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), the residents of Gokuldham Society are assembled in the Society compound. Jethaa Lal has asked them to do so because he has something to share with them and that something is the Chamatkari ring. Turns out, Jethaa Lal is so impressed with the powers of the ring that not only does he order ten rings for each of his ten fingers but he also orders for the rest of the Society. Jethaa Lal is hoping that by wearing the rings, he will ward off all the constant sticky situations he finds himself in.

In the previous episodes we’ve seen how almost miraculous things have been for Jethaa Lal. Everything that happens around him, works in his favor so much so that he wakes up to realize that it was all just a dream. But of course, the dream is too good to ignore and just the thought that if things could turn out to be the way he has dreamt, makes him purchase the Chamatkari ring. But he doesn’t stop at buying just one ring. To be doubly sure that the ring works even more effectively, he buys ten of it for himself, one for each finger designated to each recurring problem in his life. Then as an extension, and because he considers all residents of Gokuldham Society his family, he buys a ring for each one of them.

But will everyone see Jethaa Lal’s act as a kind one or something that’s stemming from superstition? Will everyone wear the ring and if they do, will they too realize miracles happen in their life? There’s so much laughter and comedy in store in the upcoming episodes that viewers are advised to keep a handkerchief ready to wipe off their tears of joy from the roars of laughter while they watch the upcoming episodes.