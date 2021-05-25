Jethaalal & Champakklal Join Hands With Popatlal To Pursue The Black Marketers

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see that after Dr Haathi’s exit, Popatlal’s plan to expose the black marketing network has received a setback. But now Popatlal has called Jethaalal to the location for help, although without informing Jethaalal about the real purpose of calling him over.

Now, Jethaalal along with Champakklal and Bagha have reached the resort where Popatlal has set up his basecamp for the sting operation. After settling in, Popatlal informs them about the real reason why he has called Jethaalal. After hearing him out, Jethaalal understands the seriousness of the issue and commits to helping Popatlal in his sting operation. Unexpectedly, Popatlal now has three more people in his team who are willing to help him carry out the mission. But now, Jethaalal has to begin from where Dr. Haathi had left off which means trying to penetrate the black marketers’ maze to find out who is really behind the illegal operation.

Without losing out on any more time, the newly formed team swings into action and decides that Jethaalal would be the best person to carry out the undercover operation. Disguised as an ordinary person, Jethaalal has reached the first point of contact of the crime syndicate. To find out what happens next, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.