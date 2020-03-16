Jethalal all set to go to the US!

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has a pleasant surprise for Jethalal Gada. Jetha arrives at Gada Electronics in the morning assuming it's business as usual, but little does he know about the news that he will be welcomed with. Nattu Kaka and Bagha have this happy news for their sethji, but they are not ready to slip it to him that easily. They welcome Jethalal with confetti and Bagha requests him to take a seat before he shares a good news with him. Jethalal wants the suspense to end already, but Bagha will not reveal it without some pomp and show. He decides to sing a song and do a little dance first and Nattu Kaka joins him too. Meanwhile Jethalal is running out of patience, totally uninterested in their gig. Finally Bagha tells him that he is going to America!

What happens next? What's the reason behind Jethalal's US trip? What chaos will ensue before the take-off? Will Jethalal really fly off to America? Find out in yet another fun-filled episode loaded with drama, suspense, thrill and laughter. Watch 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a longest-running sitcom that was first aired in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd also streams Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telugu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.