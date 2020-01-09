Jethalal prime suspect in Kajol’s missing phone in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Neela Telefilms Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) saw actress Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn promoting their upcoming movie ‘Tanhaji’. The residents of Gokuldham put up quite a show for the celebs as Tapu sena performs to a dance number from the movie. Just before leaving Kajol realizes that her mobile is missing. Concerned over her personal details and pictures on the phone she looks for it everywhere. The residents of Gokuldham Society also join the search and when they can’t find the phone, decide to call in the cops.

Enter Inspector Chalu Pandey, with his retinue of cops who secures the place and ensures that no one can leave the place unless the phone is found. One by one all the residents are subjected to frisking by the cops to find the missing phone. Jethaa Lal who is in the queue with his friend Taarak Mehta ahead of him seems quite nonchalant about the search operation. This is until his son hands over his phone to him, saying he had borrowed it. Suddenly Jethaa Lal seems worried and wonders if Tapu had his phone then whose phone did he pick up from the table. Realizing that he must have picked up Kajol’s phone from the table Jethaa Lal checks both the phones to find them to be identical. As they keep moving in the queue for the frisk search, Jethaa Lal confides in Taarak Mehtta about the goof up. Jethaa Lal is concerned that people won’t buy his story of it being a genuine mix up and will hold him guilty. He asks Taarak for advice to wriggle out of the situation and their constant whispering irritates Inspector Chalu Pandey who asks them to hurry up and join the queue.

Will Taarak Mehtta help Jethaa Lal through the sticky situation or will he be embarrassed in front of everyone?