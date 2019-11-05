News

Jewelry designer Sonia Malhotra: Shortage of time is the main challenge in daily soaps

05 Nov 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: A good show has several reasons for its success and the way the characters look is one of them! Delhi-based-jewellery designer Sonia Malhotra is someone who has been associated with Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s shows for some time now and is currently working on three of their shows - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Speaking about her association with the producer duo Sonia says,” I have been doing shows such as FIR and Bhaag Bakul Bhaag and now these three shows. I have been associated with Binaifer and Sanjay Kohli for a long time and it’s a pleasure working for them. The principle challenge I face in working on daily soaps is the time shortage. Pieces have to be ready as per the episode and I have to be spontaneous with my creativity. The main factor is matching the jewelry with the getup. Jewelry designing is my passion and I am in the retail industry for the last 16 years. First, I was in London and then was running my own retail outlet in Delhi for the past 12 years.”

Sonia has always been inclined towards art and has created a lot of jewelry when she was studying. She used to make bracelets and paintings just for fun. At a young age, she went to London and studied there in the prestigious London School Of Fashion. “In London, while studying I did a lot of odd jobs from selling jewelry to marketing. After I came back to India, I started my own retail store in Delhi and it has been 13 years with my self made brand. It has been a lot of struggle and my mom has helped me a lot. We have crossed over 10,000 retail customers. I am also an animal activist, so a large amount of my money goes towards my 45 stray dogs.  I want to be dedicated to my stray babies and my responsibilities. My dream is to have a huge house of my own where I can get more stray babies and eventually have a huge farm for them,” she says.

