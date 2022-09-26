Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant Is Ready To 'Set The Stage Magical' In Hrithik Roshan Look

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the acclaimed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant dedicates his dance performance to his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan is not only nationally famous but loved all over the globe. People all around the world are fans of his movies, dancing moves, and league-beating good looks. According to sources, in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 this week, all the contestants will dedicate their dance performances to the Greek God of Bollywood for the ‘Hrithik Roshan Special’.

So, Paras has also paid tribute to his on-screen idol and superstar Hrithik Roshan. Paras Kalnawat sharing his love for Hrithik Roshan says, “Those who know me well are aware of my fondness for Hrithik Roshan and how much I have respected his work ever since I started working in the entertainment industry. From his enduring movie performances to his flawless dancing, he is a total entertainer. He is the finest in the profession, in my opinion, and he illuminates any room he enters. I feel fortunate to perform in ‘The Hrithik Roshan Look’, which itself is a huge achievement for me. I hope he sees my upcoming dance performance since I'm interested in his response.”

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant showcased his outfit from the forthcoming episode of the dance reality show in a recent Instagram post, in which Paras is posing for a picture with judge Karan Johar. He is definitely sporting Hrithik Roshan's recognizable ‘It's Magic Song’ look from the movie Koi Mil Gaya.

