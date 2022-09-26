Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant Is Ready To 'Set The Stage Magical' In Hrithik Roshan Look

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 13:13
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant Is Ready To 'Set The Stage Magical' In Hrithik Roshan Look

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the acclaimed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant dedicates his dance performance to his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan. 

Hrithik Roshan is not only nationally famous but loved all over the globe. People all around the world are fans of his movies, dancing moves, and league-beating good looks. According to sources, in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 this week, all the contestants will dedicate their dance performances to the Greek God of Bollywood for the ‘Hrithik Roshan Special’. 

So, Paras has also paid tribute to his on-screen idol and superstar Hrithik Roshan. Paras Kalnawat sharing his love for Hrithik Roshan says, “Those who know me well are aware of my fondness for Hrithik Roshan and how much I have respected his work ever since I started working in the entertainment industry. From his enduring movie performances to his flawless dancing, he is a total entertainer. He is the finest in the profession, in my opinion, and he illuminates any room he enters. I feel fortunate to perform in ‘The Hrithik Roshan Look’, which itself is a huge achievement for me. I hope he sees my upcoming dance performance since I'm interested in his response.”

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant showcased his outfit from the forthcoming episode of the dance reality show in a recent Instagram post, in which Paras is posing for a picture with judge Karan Johar. He is definitely sporting Hrithik Roshan's recognizable ‘It's Magic Song’ look from the movie Koi Mil Gaya.

Scroll below to check out the post, if you haven't already: 

Don't miss Paras Kalnawat on September 24th and 25th, the latest episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will be telecast on television and on the Voot app.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Ali Asgar Dadi The Kapil Sharma Show are Paras Kalnawat Rubina Dilaik Dheeraj Dhoopar Nia Sharma Niti Taylor Amruta Khanvilkar Faisu Shilpa Shinde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 13:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Guess who is MISSING Paras Kalnawat on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
EXCLUSIVE! Bhoomika Mirchandani opens up about her character in Sherdil Shergill, says this one is quite different from what she has done before
MUMBAI: Colors TV is all set to roll out a brand new show Sherdil Shergill which will be launching today. The show...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: Must Read! Nazia harassed by the kids
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
Woah! Naagin 6 actress Gayathiri Iyer aka Reem dating Bollywood hot shot Shaurya Khare?
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 star Gayathiri Iyer who made her bollywood debut with the movie Raid, opp Ajay Devgn and Yaara movie...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant Is Ready To 'Set The Stage Magical' In Hrithik Roshan Look
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of the acclaimed dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawant...
Rajjo: Goodbye! Arjun and Rajjo part ways, Manorama calls it destiny
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look
Shocking! 'Fake abs', 'bad editing'; netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look