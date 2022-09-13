On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat gives tribute to his father on ‘Family Special’

MUMBAI: In the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, the actor Paras Kalnawat can be seen dancing to the music and reminiscing his father's touch on his shoulders.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has successfully connected with the audience, and the opening two weeks of the show have drawn rave reviews. The channel partner for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has now released the brand-new promo for a third consecutive week. In the promo for the ‘Family Special Week,’ promising contestant Paras Kalnawat is remembering his father by expressing his emotions and dancing to the moving song, ‘Kitni Baatein’.

The official Instagram handle of the channel has captioned the post as “Iss hafte apne moves on point rakhne maang rahe hai Paras apne Papa ka pyaar aur saath.”

Check out the promo below:

The promo, however, has gained popularity since its release and is now the subject of great audience expectations. Fans are really interested to learn about actor Paras Kalnawat's emotional side and the things that he has kept to himself for the longest time.

Catch Paras Kalnawat on the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 on September 17th and 18th, which will be telecast on television and the Voot app at the same time.