On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat gives tribute to his father on ‘Family Special’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:35
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat gives tribute to his father on ‘Family Special’

MUMBAI: In the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, the actor Paras Kalnawat can be seen dancing to the music and reminiscing his father's touch on his shoulders.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has successfully connected with the audience, and the opening two weeks of the show have drawn rave reviews. The channel partner for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has now released the brand-new promo for a third consecutive week. In the promo for the ‘Family Special Week,’ promising contestant Paras Kalnawat is remembering his father by expressing his emotions and dancing to the moving song, ‘Kitni Baatein’.

The official Instagram handle of the channel has captioned the post as “Iss hafte apne moves on point rakhne maang rahe hai Paras apne Papa ka pyaar aur saath.” 

Check out the promo below: 

The promo, however, has gained popularity since its release and is now the subject of great audience expectations. Fans are really interested to learn about actor Paras Kalnawat's emotional side and the things that he has kept to himself for the longest time.

Catch Paras Kalnawat on the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 on September 17th and 18th, which will be telecast on television and the Voot app at the same time.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Ali Asgar Dadi The Kapil Sharma Show are Paras Kalnawat Rubina Dilaik Dheeraj Dhoopar Nia Sharma Niti Taylor Amruta Khanvilkar Faisu Shilpa Shinde TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat gives tribute to his father on ‘Family Special’
MUMBAI: In the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, the actor Paras Kalnawat can be seen dancing to the music...
Ajooni: Surprising! Ajooni agrees to conceive leaving Rajveer shocked
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Pandya Store: Major Twist! Krish to get married to Shweta, what will be Dhara's reaction?
MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam’s Star Plus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most...
Explosive Update! Actress Ayesha Jhulka makes her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s upcoming thriller, ‘Hush Hush’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of diligently gracing your feed from exciting updates from the...
Imlie: What! Post leap, Cheeni to develop hatred against Imlie?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show Imlie is gearing up for the leap and post that we will see the generation leap where Cheeni...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Bobby Khanna JOINS the star cast of Imlie 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:  ...
Recent Stories
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Latest Video