Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani's subtle remark at Ankita Lokhande's possessiveness towards Vicky Jain

MUMBAI : The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is Manisha Rani. Congratulations messages from all throughout the industry are flooding in. At the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up celebration, which Farah Khan recently held, celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Tabu, and many more graced the occasion with their presence alongside the dancing reality show contestants.

(Also read: Meet the wildcard entries of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11!

Ankita, Vicky, and Manisha are featured in a video from the wrap party that is currently going viral. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant is seen in the previous clip making a subtle comment to Ankita Lokhande about her possessiveness toward her husband, Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande posted the video on her own social media accounts. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain can be seen in the above clip congratulating Manisha Rani on her victory. "Heartiest congratulations Manisha Rani for your win. You deserve all the success," the Pavitra Rishta actress wrote as the caption for the video.

After thanking the actress from Pavitra Rishta, Manisha Rani kisses her. She later apologizes, but she says she can not kiss Vicky Jain. Upon hearing Manisha's comments, Vicky and Ankita burst out laughing. Many believe that Manisha's comment was meant as a subtle jab at Ankita Lokhande, who was very obvious in Bigg Boss 17 in her possessiveness toward her husband Vicky Jain.

For those who don't know, Ankita Lokhande frequently gave off the impression that she was insecure when he interacted or spent time with the other female contestants, thanks to her husband Vicky Jain. She publicly expressed her dislike of the bond between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain.

She even went so far as to call her husband a womanizer on national television, a move that sparked fierce criticism on social media. Ankita Lokhande acknowledged after Bigg Boss 17 that she regretted saying certain things and doing some things. She acknowledged that she overreacted without considering the consequences since she is very emotional and sensitive.

On Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain frequently fought, and at times, it was extremely disturbing to watch. Although many speculated that the couple might split after Bigg Boss 17, they are still together and have made it clear that they intend to stay together forever.

(Also read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Manisha Rani gifts herself a new car

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life