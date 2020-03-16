Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Asim Riaz to participate in the show against brother Umar Riaz?

The new season will begin soon and many celebrities have been approached for the show. The latest name to join is Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz.

umar-asim

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. Based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 13 first runner up Asim Riaz has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

As we had reported earlier, Umar Riaz will be part of the show and if things work out with Asim then this would be the first reality show where the brothers would be pitted against each other on the show.

Do you want to see Asim Riaz in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

