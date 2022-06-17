Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Eisha Singh to participate in the show?

The new season will begin soon and many celebrities are been approached for the show the latest name to join is Sirf Tum is actress Eisha Singh.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:08
Eisha Singh

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Eisha Singh has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actress and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

( ALSO READ -  Exclusive! Ace choreographer Raghav Juyal to participate in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Currently, Eisha is seen in the Colors serial “Sirf Tum” where she is essaying the character of Suhaani and her chemistry with Vivan is loved by the audience.

If there is any truth to this news then this would be Eisha's first reality show, and the fans would be excited to see her in the new avatar.

Do you want to see Adnan Khan in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Divya Agarwal to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 12:08

