Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Zain Imam to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show, owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Ria, Divya Agarwal etc have been approached to be part of the show.

As per sources, Zain Imam has been approached to be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If things work out, then this would be Zain Imam’s first reality show and the fans will definitely be excited to see her in a new avatar!

There is no doubt that Zain is a very good dancer and we have seen that in the various videos that he has shared on social media.

As we had reported earlier, the show will be going on-air in the month of September and soon the date will be announced.

There is a buzz doing the rounds that Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol might be the judges on the show and Maniesh Paul might host the show.

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited for the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

