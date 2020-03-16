Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Internet sensation star Awez Darbar approached for dance reality show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back with a new season and many celebrities have been approached for the show and the latest one who has been approached for the show is internet sensation star Awez Darbar.
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Where many celebrities are contestants and they are given a choreographer where they perform and on the basis of the judge’s points and audience’s votes they get eliminated from the show.

The show has nine successful seasons, the last one was telecasted in the year  2016 – 2017 and post that the makers of the show decided to scrap the show as the show didn’t get any interesting TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now the channel has decided to get back the dance reality show and the pre – production has begun and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripthi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia  and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show and there could be a possibility that they would be part of the show.

As per sources, Internet sensational star Awez Darbar has been approached to be part of the upcoming season though there is no confirmation on the same.

Awez hasn't been part of any reality show and if things work out then this would be his debut reality show and the fans would be excited to see him on the show.

Awez is a trained dancer and we have seen his dancing skills through the video he shares on social media and he would be the perfect choice for the show.

Well, the show is all set to go on in the first week of August 2022 and  many celebrities have already been approached for the show.

