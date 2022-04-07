Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Exclusive! Karan Johar replaces Shah Rukh Khan as the judge of the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. Madhuri Dixit will be one of the judges of the show and now Karan Johar will be joining her on the judges seat.

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show, owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Ria, Divya Agarwal etc have been approached to be part of the show.

Earlier we had reported that Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol might be the judges on the show and Maniesh Paul might host the show.

As per sources, Shah Rukh Khan has denied the offer of judging the show and now Karan Johar as replaced him as the judge of the show.

There are media reports suggesting that Madhuri Dixit has replaced Kajol as the judge of the show as the actress declined the offer.

Well, previously also the judges of the show were Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.

It will be interesting to see who would be the third judge who would be a choreographer.

The show is accepted to go on air from the month of September.

Are you excited for the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

