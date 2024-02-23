Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Manisha Rani breaks silence on her project with Shiv Thakare; reveals her toughest competitor

Manisha Rani is one of the strong contestants of the show. She entered as a wild card entry and has been impressing the audience and the judges of the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha and asked her about the project she was supposed to be a part of with Shiv.
Manisha

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manisha and asked her about the project she was supposed to be a part of with Shiv and who she thinks is a tough competitor.

Being a wild card contestant, you have become the finalist of the show. Is it somewhere because of the bond you have with Elvish?

I don't know if it is because of Elvish that I have reached here, but I know one thing that he had talent, so he won the show. If I am talented enough, I will win the show as well. 

We have heard that Sony is planning a project with Shiv and you can throw some light on it?

It's a news to me. I get updates from media itself. I'm clueless. 

Though dance is your forte, who do you think is your toughest competitor?

People reaching the finale are very deserving as everyone is very hardworking. We rehearse for almost 12 - 14 hours and whoever will be in the top five will be too tough to compete with. But if you ask me, it would be Shoaib. He has a strong fan following and plus he dances well. Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra are really good as well. 

As Adrija is a trained dancer and has been dancing since childhood, I don't take her as a competitor as she is not of that level, as much I know. The show is about non - dancer becoming dancers on the show, like Sreerama is a singer but she has come here and learnt the dance forms. That's what I think Jhalak is all about. The artist who comes here, learns and wins the show defines Jhalak in true sense. 

In a few years from now Manisha sees herself as a television actress or Movie actress?

To be honest, no one has seen the future. Even being an actress in any medium, I would be happy as I know the hard work put in when you do a movie or serial. The hard work put in it is the same. I don't know where I will reach in the future, but my ambition is to reach to your hearts and I need to keep working.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha is a very strong contestant of the show and the audience are seeing her as a winner.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

