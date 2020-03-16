Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Pearl V Puri to participate in the show

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same the recent name to join the list is Pearl V Puri.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 14:30
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Pearl V Puri to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 – to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show, owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Ria, Divya Agarwal etc have been approached to be part of the show.

( ALSO READ - Manish Paul enjoys working in both TV, film industry )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources,  Pearl V Puri has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

If things work out, then this would be Pearl Puri's first reality show and the fans will definitely be excited to see her in a new avatar!

The show is coming back after a long break and the fans are already excited for the new season and to see their favourite stars dancing away.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Whats cooking between Manish Paul and Karan Wahi? Read on to know more...)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Pearl V Puri to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities have been...
Must Read! Kruttika Desai thanks police for catching the two conmen who harassed her; details inside
MUMBAI: Kruttika Desai is one of the most popular actresses. With her talent and hard work, she has carved a niche for...
EXCLUSIVE! Jasmine scares Tejo in front of the guests; Fateh turns her protector in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Wow! These 3 minions from GHKKPM recreated this iconic scene from 3 idiots
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently...
Exclusive! Dasvi and Matsyakand actor Shrikant Verma roped in for Netflix show CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: OMG! Rajiv Adatia gets injured on the sets of the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Sooraj Pancholi appeals the CBI court for a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother
Latest Update! Sooraj Pancholi appeals the CBI court for a non-bailable warrant against Jiah Khan’s mother
Latest Video