Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant to participate in the show

The new season of will begin soon and many celebrities have been approached for the show and the latest name to join in is Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant.  

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 19:15
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television.

Many celebrities are contestants. They are given a choreographer to perform with. On the basis of the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they stay or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was telecast 2016 – 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

The show was replaced by Dance Deewane, but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Divya Agarwal have been approached to be part of the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rakhi Sawant has been approached for the show and the talks are on with makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

There is no doubt that Rakhi Sawant is the great dancer and she is apt for the show and  she would be a strong contestant on the show.

The fans would be excited to see Rakhi Sawant in this reality show.

Do you want to see Rakhi  in the reality show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 19:15

